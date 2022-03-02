Man arrested after report of kidnap and assault in Burngreave area of Sheffield is bailed

A man arrested after reports of a kidnap and assault in Sheffield has been bailed after police questioning.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:39 am

South Yorkshire Police said that at around 3.20am on Tuesday, February 22, officers received a call from a concerned member of the public reporting a potential assault and kidnapping incident in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

It was claimed that a man had been allegedly assaulted and bundled into the boot of a silver Audi A6.

A police probe was launched after reports of a kidnap on Bressingham Road, Burngreave, Sheffield

The Audi was later found abandoned on nearby Catherine Road.

Detectives investigating the incident believe they have identified the victim involved, who is said to be safe and well.

A 26-year-old man from South Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and has since been bailed after police questioning as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 87 of February 22.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.

