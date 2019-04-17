Man bailed after alleged altercation at Oakwell stadium in Barnsley

A man has been bailed after an alleged altercation at Oakwell stadium in Barnsley.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault, in connection to an incident at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday, April 13, has been bailed until next month.

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

South Yorkshire Police have asked members of the media and the public to refrain from speculation in relation to this incident, saying it could potentially harm the investigation.

Officers investigating the incident are still keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred.

If you think you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 326 of 13 April 2019.