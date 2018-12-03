Man asks schoolchildren for names and contact details outside Sheffield shops

A man reportedly asked children for their names, contact numbers and addresses as they made their way to a Sheffield school this morning.

Concerned mum Tamara Cross said her daughter Georgina, 12, was approached by a man outside a row of shops on Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, at around 7.30am on Monday.

Hartley Brook Road. Picture: Google.

She said the Ecclesfield School pupil had told her the man asked for a her name and address before she ran home.

Another concerned mum said the man was wearing a red cap and had a grey beard.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.