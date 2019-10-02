Man arrested for racially abusing Sheffield school children
A man has been arrested for racially abusing school children in Sheffield.
Police were dispatched to Hangingwater Road in Ranmoor on Friday, September 27, at 8am to reports that a man was ‘shouting abusive comments towards a group of students on their way to school.’
A force spokesperson added: “It is alleged the man shouted racist comments and was swearing at them.
“A 42-year-old man was arrested and subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act in relation to this and other similar incidents.”
It comes after a school in the area sent a message to parents warning them about the man.
The message read in part: Please do not approach this individual if you see him or have any interaction with him.
“Stay in groups where possible and if you are threatened alert the police on 999.”