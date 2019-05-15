Man arrested over rape of woman in Sheffield suburb
A man is in police custody after being arrested over the rape of a woman in a Sheffield suburb.
South Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested last night over the rape of a 27-year-old woman in Woodseats yesterday morning.
Details have only just been released.
The woman was attacked as she walked on an area of grassland off Ulverston Road at 9.30am.
The crime scene was sealed off yesterday while forensic experts examined the area.
Officers are trawling through CCTV footage from cameras in the area.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman at the centre of the rape allegation continues to receive support from specialist officers.
She has been informed of the arrest.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 249 of May 14.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.