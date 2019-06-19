Man arrested over match day assault in Barnsley FC tunnel set to answer bail next month

A man arrested over a match day assault in the tunnel at Barnsley FC’s Oakwell stadium is set to answer his bail next month.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 08:26
Barnsley FC's Oakwell stadium

The man was arrested after an alleged altercation in which Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel was injured.

The incident occurred after Barnsley’s 4-2 win over Fleetwood Town on Saturday, April 13.

One man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and racially aggravated assault.

Barnsley lodged a formal complaint with the English Football League and FA after the altercation.