Have your say

Detectives investigating a double stabbing following a crash in Sheffield arrested and quizzed a man before releasing him under investigation.

The 23-year-old was held on suspicion of wounding with intent and affray following an attack on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, at 7.35pm on Tuesday, April 16.

A man has been arrested over a double stabbing in Sheffield following a collision

CRIME: Police probe into shooting of young Sheffield man continues one week on

He was later released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

READ MORE: Man hunted by police over rape of girl under 16 in Sheffield

Emergency services were alerted to the stabbing after a Volkswagen Golf and a Mazda crashed on the roundabout close to Tesco Express.

LATEST: Man charged over stabbing and attack on special constable in Sheffield

Two men, aged 21 and 25, were knifed during the disturbance.

The injured men had been in the Golf and their attackers, who fled, had been in the Mazda.

The attackers left the scene in a Seat Leon.

In a statement issued today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are treating this as a targeted attack and believe those involved did know each other.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this however it is not being treated as a spontaneous ‘road rage’ incident.

“The incident is not being linked to any others at this stage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 767 of April 16.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.