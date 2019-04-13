Man arrested over death of a mother of four bailed

A man has been released on bail in connection with the murder of Alena Grlakova, a mother of four.

The 45-year-old man was arrested earlier this week and questioned by South Yorkshire Police.

He has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Alena Grlakova and the clothes she was wearing that night

The body of 38-year-old Alena Grlakova was found in a drainage ditch on Taylor's Lane on Tuesday April 9, 2019, four months after she was last seen on Boxing Day.

Police believe her body had been concealed in the drainage ditch since that night and that her killed had since returned to the scene.

Investigations are still being continued in the Parkgate area.

Detective chief inspector Mark Oughton believes the local community could have vital information and is asking the public to come forwards.

He said: “I do believe answers around what happened to Alena lie within the local community and I’d encourage people to keep speaking to us, if they have any information or concerns.

“Any information, no matter how small, could prove to be incredibly helpful. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you think you can help.”

He said they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who:

- Saw Alena on Boxing Day 2018 in the Parkgate area. She was last seen leaving the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel on Taylors Lane at 10.30pm that evening, walking towards Rawmarsh Hill.

- Anyone who was with Alena that evening. Earlier that evening, at around 8.30pm, she was seen with a man on Scrooby Lane, walking towards Mangham Road.

- Anyone who may have seen Alena’s clothing. It may have been discarded in the local area. Alena was last seen wearing a thin black sweatshirt with ‘Little Black Sweat’ written on it in white, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and black sliders. She was also wearing blonde clip-in hair extensions. These items have not been recovered.

- People who may have seen anything unusual or anyone acting suspiciously in the area Between Boxing Day 2018 and Monday 8 April 2019.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 453 of April 8, 2019. They can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.