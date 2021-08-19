Man arrested on suspicion of vandalism and assault after night of tyre slashings on Sheffield estate

Officers say they arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker, after the incident on Brick Street, Crookes, in the early hours of Saturday, August 14.

But they added the suspect had been released ‘under investigation’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Ruth Milsom with one of the leaflets distributed on Brick Street

Residents are concerned about the issue, and believe the suspect lives locally.

Meanwhile, local councillors say officials from the council will speak confidentially with people who have concerns over the problem, after plans for a public meeting over antisocial behaviour were put on hold.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement on the weekend’s incident today: “Police received a report on Saturday, August 14, at 5.40am of criminal damage to vehicles parked on Brick Street, Sheffield. It was reported that the tyres of a number of vehicles had been slashed with a knife.

"Police attended and found 14 vehicles on the street with damage to the tyres.

David Bowns shows the damage to his car

"A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker. He has since been released under police investigation.”

Coun Ruth Milson said the Crookes and Crosspool ward councillors across all political parties were aware of the incident and were trying helping residents.

She told The Star there had at one stage been talk of a public meeting to discuss the issue.

But she said now there were plans for council officers to contact individual residents.

She added: “Any resident can get in touch with them confidentially if they have information or concerns.”

Councillors have also been in contact with the local neighbourhood policing team to discuss the problem on Brick Street.

Earlier this week, residents said they were fearful after the incident, which is said to have not been the first time tyres had been slashed on the street.

Some are concerned that it could be a person who is slashed in the future, if whoever is done it is challenged by residents.

People living on the street include older people, disabled people, and children.

Residents have been handed leaflets telling them who to report any incidents to if it happens again.