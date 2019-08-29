Man arrested on suspicion of robbery in Sheffield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Sheffield.

By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 16:12

The 38-year-old man was arrested on Far View Road in Parson Cross this morning.

A police spokesperson said: "A 38-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, and he remains in police custody.

Read More

Read More
Kitten 'thrown out of car window' and killed on major Sheffield area road

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police ARV makes an arrest of a suspected wanted armed robber in Far View Road in Parsons Cross. Picture Scott Merrylees

"He was arrested in connection with a series of robberies."