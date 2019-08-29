Man arrested on suspicion of robbery in Sheffield
A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Sheffield.
By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 16:12
The 38-year-old man was arrested on Far View Road in Parson Cross this morning.
A police spokesperson said: "A 38-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, and he remains in police custody.
"He was arrested in connection with a series of robberies."