Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction as Sheffield boy, 12, goes missing

Worried officers are ‘increasingly worried’ about the youngster and today appealed for help finding the youngster, named only as Mark, and have issued his picture.

Mark was last seen around 7pm on Monday, November 28, in Parson Cross. Police describe him as white, 5ft tall, slight build, with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket with a Playstation logo on the front, dark joggers and black, white and blue Nike trainers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “As part of the on-going missing investigation, a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction. He remains in custody at this time.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him. He does also have links to Derbyshire.”