Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men are seriously injured in Sheffield
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and another for wounding with intent, after two men were seriously injured in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to Carlisle Street, in Attercliffe, at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon to reports a 54-year-old man had been stabbed in the leg and a vehicle had left the scene.
The man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his leg and shortly afterwards officers received reports that another man, aged 27, had attended Rotherham General Hospital with serious injuries.
That man was transferred to Northern General Hospital, where police said he remained this morning in a stable condition.
A 54-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Carlisle Street was cordoned off by police yesterday evening as officers investigated.
South Yorkshire Police said the incidents are believed to be linked and no one else is being sought.