Police arrest man on suspicion of 11 offences after series of alleged Rotherham flasher incidents in Thorpe Hesley and Scholes

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of 11 offences including outraging public decency and indecent exposures, following a series of alleged flasher incidents in Rotherham over a six-month period.

Officers in Rotherham investigating reported incidents of exposure incidents on Upper Wortley Road in January and February 2023, a series of incidents of in the Thorpe Hesley and Scholes areas between October 2021 and April 2023, and a further incident in Barker’s Park in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham on April 9, 2023, have now made an arrest.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said a man in his 20s 'has been arrested on suspicion of eleven offences, including outraging public decency and indecent exposures'.

They added: "He has been bailed with conditions as enquiries continue."

The spokesperson confirmed the arrest after The Star approached South Yorkshire Police for more information on alleged flasher incidents that have taken place in the Rotherham area.

The incidents the suspect has been arrested in connection with include: exposure incidents allegedly carried out on Upper Wortley Road, Rotherham on January 8, 2023 and February 6, 2023; a series of incidents reported in the Thorpe Hesley and Scholes areas of Rotherham, near Sheffield, between August and October 2022, with women contacting officers to say a lone man was seen exposing himself and committing a ‘lewd’ act and an incident on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at around 1.30pm, when police received reports from concerned members of the public that a man was in a wooded area near to Barker’s Park, Rotherham, exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

The force spokesperson said South Yorkshire Police believe the incidents may be linked.