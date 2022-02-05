Man arrested in search for alleged gunman who targeted motorsists on Manor estate in Sheffield
A 21-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged firearms incident in Manor where a gunman reportedly approached several motorists.
Michael Chidakwa, 21, of Berners Road, has been charged with three counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
The charges relate to an incident on Tuesday (February 1), when a man in possession of a firearm was approaching members of the public in the Manor area of Sheffield.
Read More
Three incidents were reported at around 5pm on Tuesday; one on Harborough Avenue, one on Motehall Road, and another on the field between those two roads.
In one of the incidents, on Harborough Road, a man reportedly approached a woman in her car and tapped on her window until she drove away.
Residents reported seeing a police helicopter over the estate during the search for the alleged offender.
Chidakwa has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on March 3.