Michael Chidakwa, 21, of Berners Road, has been charged with three counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The charges relate to an incident on Tuesday (February 1), when a man in possession of a firearm was approaching members of the public in the Manor area of Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was arrested over reports a gunman targeted motorists on the Manor estate in Sheffield

Three incidents were reported at around 5pm on Tuesday; one on Harborough Avenue, one on Motehall Road, and another on the field between those two roads.

In one of the incidents, on Harborough Road, a man reportedly approached a woman in her car and tapped on her window until she drove away.

Residents reported seeing a police helicopter over the estate during the search for the alleged offender.