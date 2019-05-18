Man arrested for possession of knife after being involved in Sheffield city centre fight

A man who was involved in a fight over a spilled drink in Sheffield city centre was in possession of a knife.

By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 18 May, 2019, 18:20

Officers from Sheffield Central neighbourhood police team arrested two men who were involved in a fight on Friday night.

Sgt Adam Wood said: “Two males are now under arrest and in custody after having cause to start a fight, just for a drink being spilt. Making threats and giving a victim a bloody eye.

West Street, Sheffield.

“The two were further arrested for being in possession of a controlled drug, and also being found in possession of a knife.

“Officers typically bore the brunt of their abuse. However, two offenders in a cell, the start of an investigation, and much safer city streets.”