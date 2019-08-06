Man arrested for drug and driving offences after late night police pursuit through Sheffield
A man was arrested for driving and drug offences after a late night police pursuit through four Sheffield suburbs.
The vehicle – a white Audi A1 – was first spotted in ‘suspicious circumstances’ on Rutland Road in Neepsend at around 7pm on Sunday night (August 4).
The vehicle then disappeared but was later seen driving along Moonshine Lane in Parson Cross at around 9:20pm that evening, when it failed to stop for officers.
The car was then pursued through Southey, Shirecliffe, Pitsmoor and Burngreave before coming to a stop on Earsham Street, where the driver attempted to run off on foot.
The man was detained shortly after on Ellesmere Road and arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, disqualified driving, driving without insurance and a licence, driving under the influence of cocaine and possession of class A drugs.
After being remanded in custody he was also found to be wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for possession of class A drugs, where he appeared on Monday morning.