Man arrested for breaching restraining order during night of police action in Sheffield

A man has been jailed after being arrested for breaching his restraining order during a night of police action in Sheffield.

Trevy Turner, 24, of Kent Road, was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison after officers from Sheffield Central and North West Neighbourhod Team arrested him last week as part of Operation Sidewinder.

READ MORE: Sheffield porn star’s warning after extreme reaction to lip filler puts her in hospital

Turner appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday, April 29, for breaching his restraining order for domestic violence on two separate occasions in March and April.

READ MORE: Police name mother and young son who died in suspected murder-suicide

As well as a prison sentence he was order to pay £115 to the victim.

Police were seen patrolling key routes through the city centre as part of Operation Sidewinder in a bid to tackle drug use and knife crime.

READ MORE: Two vehicle collision close to Rotherham pub

PC Neil Wickstone from the Neighbourhood Team said: “Operation Sidewinder is first and foremost a drugs operation, but in cases such as this, it shows itself to be a vital tool in other ways, including the prevention of violent crime.

“We will be running more operations like this in the future.”