Man arrested for attempted kidnapping after boy was snatched from dad in Doncaster

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and assault after a boy was allegedly snatched from his dad in a Doncaster park.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 9:19 pm

The incident took place just after 2pm on June 1 while a dad was walking with his son in the park off Armthorpe Road.

It was then that another man, believed to be known to the father, allegedly approached the pair and grabbed the young boy.

Read More

Read More
Boy taken to hospital after man attempted to kidnap him from his dad in Doncaste...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A 61-year-oldman has been arrested for attempted kidnapping after a boy was allegedly snatched by a man known to the child's father on the park off Armthorpe Road.

He ran a short while with the boy before the father caught up with him and got the boy back. The child was taken to hospital but did not have any serious injuries.

South Yorkshire Police have now arrested a 61-year-old man from Doncaster on suspicion of kidnap and assault.

Officers are continuing to investigate and are asking for anybody with any information that could help with enquiries to contact SYP on 101 quoting incident number 428 of the June 1.