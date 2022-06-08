The incident took place just after 2pm on June 1 while a dad was walking with his son in the park off Armthorpe Road.

It was then that another man, believed to be known to the father, allegedly approached the pair and grabbed the young boy.

He ran a short while with the boy before the father caught up with him and got the boy back. The child was taken to hospital but did not have any serious injuries.

South Yorkshire Police have now arrested a 61-year-old man from Doncaster on suspicion of kidnap and assault.