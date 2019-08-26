Man arrested following serious crash on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road
A man has been arrested following an serious crash on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road.
A 28-year-old man riding a silver Honda NC700 bike was travelling along Ecclesall Road, in the direction of the city centre, when he hit a pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, near to the Nusery Tavern at around 8:40pm last night.
Both men suffered serious injuries during the incident.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Shortly after the crash, the rider of the bike is said to have been assaulted by a third person who was also present at the scene."
A 24-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested in connection and remains in police custody.
The rider and the pedestrian remain in hospital but are both in a stable condition.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
More than a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene with the road closed off from the junction of Collegiate Crescent to near Marks and Spencer, but this has since reopened.
South Yorkshire Police Collision Investigation Team were at the scene as of 10.45pm last night
Pictures from the scene also appeared to show how a car had crashed into some barriers.
Officers would now like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
If you can help call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 894 of August 25.