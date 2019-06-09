Man arrested following M1 fatal crash out on bail
A 39-year-old man arrested on Friday following an horrific three-vehicle crash on the M1 motorway near Sheffield which left two men dead, is now out on bail.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 09 June, 2019, 17:28
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said the man was released on bail pending further enquiries.
It was reported that the man from Hull was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The two men died at the scene of the crash on the M1 northbound between junction 34 for Meadowhall and junction 35 of Thorpe Hesley.
The crash involved a lorry, a van and a car, just north of the Tinsley viaduct, at around 8.15am, bringing the traffic to a standstill.
The authorities have yet to release the identity of the victims.