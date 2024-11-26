Man arrested for drink driving after car gets stuck on Sheffield tram tracks cancelling dozens of services
Many late night tram services in Sheffield were cancelled on Friday (November 22) after a car got stuck on the tracks off Shrewsbury Road at 11.25pm.
The junction is close to the Sheffield Railway Station tram stop and is one of the busiest in the city, at a time when passengers would have had their minds on the ‘last tram home’.
As a result, both the Blue and Purple were suspended between city centre to Malin Bridge, Halfway and Herdings Park.
Now, police have confirmed a 25-year-old man was arrested for drink driving over the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a broken down vehicle on Shrewsbury Road, Sheffield.
“The vehicle, a black Peugeot 208 Allure, was stuck on the tram tracks and was later recovered.
“A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
A passenger told The Star how everyone on his tram had to get off at Sheffield Station and find another way home.
They shared the video above of the dark coloured car jammed on the tracks with its emergency lights on.
The car was reportedly removed at around 1am on Saturday.