South Yorkshire Police said the 29-year-old man from Barnsley was arrested on Tuesday, January 11 by response team officers on suspicion of burglary at Barnsley Municipal Funerals in Kendray.

The other burglary he is being held over occurred at Snell and Robins Furniture, which is located on Doncaster Road, also in Barnsley.

The suspect remains in police custody today, according to South Yorkshire Police.

