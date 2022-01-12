Man arrested by South Yorkshire Police after funeral home burglary
A man from South Yorkshire has been detained following two burglaries, one of which took place in a funeral home.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:23 pm
South Yorkshire Police said the 29-year-old man from Barnsley was arrested on Tuesday, January 11 by response team officers on suspicion of burglary at Barnsley Municipal Funerals in Kendray.
The other burglary he is being held over occurred at Snell and Robins Furniture, which is located on Doncaster Road, also in Barnsley.
The suspect remains in police custody today, according to South Yorkshire Police.