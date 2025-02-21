Man arrested by police over Sheffield child sex allegations
South Yorkshire Police launched a search as part of an operation to find the man who had been accused, following a report of the incident on Thursday.
Police said in a statement today: “Yesterday (February 20) we received a report of an alleged rape and sexual assault of a girl and sexual assault against another girl.
“It is understood the offence took place on 15 February and today (February 21) officers have made an arrest.”
They said that a 26-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual activity involving a child under 16. Officers added that he remains in police custody at this time.