Man arrested by police over Sheffield child sex allegations

By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:04 BST

A man has been arrested over child sex allegations, after police launched a search across Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police launched a search as part of an operation to find the man who had been accused, following a report of the incident on Thursday.

Police said in a statement today: “Yesterday (February 20) we received a report of an alleged rape and sexual assault of a girl and sexual assault against another girl.

“It is understood the offence took place on 15 February and today (February 21) officers have made an arrest.”

They said that a 26-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual activity involving a child under 16. Officers added that he remains in police custody at this time.

