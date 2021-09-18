Man arrested as police seize £125,000 worth of drugs in raid on former shop in Sheffield
Police have seized around £125,000 worth of drugs after raiding a former shop in Sheffield.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 7:42 pm
Updated
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 7:43 pm
Officers from the Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team revealed last night that they had raided the building on Barber Road, Crookesmoor, after concerns had been raised about the property.
Sgt Simon Kirkham, of the force’s Walkley and Hillsborough team said a well constructed cannabis grow was found upstairs.
He said a man had been charged and remanded in custody to appear at court for drugs offences.