Man arrested as police seize £125,000 worth of drugs in raid on former shop in Sheffield

Officers from the Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team revealed last night that they had raided the building on Barber Road, Crookesmoor, after concerns had been raised about the property.

Sgt Simon Kirkham, of the force’s Walkley and Hillsborough team said a well constructed cannabis grow was found upstairs.

He said a man had been charged and remanded in custody to appear at court for drugs offences.

Barber Road drugs raid