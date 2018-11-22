Man arrested after two ‘bombs’found in London

A man has been arrested after two suspected bombs were found in an empty flat in London, Scotland Yard said.

The 48-year-old was held at a north London address by officers from the Met Police counter-terrorism command on Thursday morning on suspicion of an explosives offence, and remains in custody.

Craven Park, London

Detectives do not believe he has links to any terrorist organisations or that there are any ongoing public safety issues, Scotland Yard said.

Officers were called to an unoccupied property that was being refurbished in Craven Park, Harlesden, north-west London, on Wednesday morning and found two suspected improvised explosive devices.

The block of flats was evacuated and roads were closed. Specialist officers conducted further searches and the area has now been deemed safe.

By Rick Goodman, Press Association