Man arrested after ‘targeted’ stabbing in Sheffield suburb

A man has been arrested after a ‘targeted’ stabbing in a Sheffield suburb.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm today (Thursday, April 18) in an alley close to Newton Grange in Stocksbridge.

Manchester Road in Stocksbridge, close to where the assault took place (photo: Google).

In the course of the alleged attack a man is reported to have sustained a minor injury to his arm which was caused by a knife.

Police say that initial enquires suggest the incident was a targeted attack, and that no other members of the public were threatened.

Officers earlier said they had identified the suspect, and were making ‘active efforts’ to locate him.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number incident number 573 of 18 April.