A man has been arrested after a spate of burglaries in a Sheffield suburb.

Jordan Hanson, 36, was arrested at 4.30am on April 12, after response officers got a call from a member of the public about a burglary taking place on Rushdale Road in Meersbrook.

Police said Meersbrook and neighbouring Heeley have seen a number of similar offences recently and they are hopeful the arrest will see them decrease.

Hanson will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on May 13.