Man arrested after police swoop uncovers huge cannabis farm in South Yorkshire

Officers have arrested a man after a police swoop uncovered a cannabis farm in South Yorkshire.

By Kev Rogers
Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:30 am

The Doncaster West team executed a Misuse of Drugs Warrant in Carcroft on Thursday morning (October 14).

One man aged 26 was arrested at the location and is in custody awaiting Interview.

In total 227 plants were located and removed from the address. The electrics were also dangerously bypassed to the point where the wires had started to melt. This has now been made safe by Northern Powergrid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police raided a house in Carcroft, Doncaster, and found a cannabis farm

Read More

Read More
Nine of the largest Sheffield cannabis factories busted by police - and the valu...