Man arrested after police seen searching through gardens on Sheffield estate

A man has been arrested after police searched through residents’ gardens on a Sheffield estate this evening.
An eyewitness said dozens of officers were searching through gardens around Dugdale Road, Parson Cross, at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.
He said the police helicopter was also involved in the search.
READ MORE: How Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s MPs voted on Theresa May’s Brexit deal
South Yorkshire Police said the searches were in connection with the hunt for a wanted man who was arrested.
It did not disclose what he was arrested on suspicion of.