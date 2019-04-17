Man arrested after alleged altercation between Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton and Barnsley FC head coach Daniel Stendel

A man has been arrested after an alleged altercation at the Oakwell stadium in Barnsley.

The man – who has not been named – attended a police station on Wednesday where he was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault.

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton looks on (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport).

The alleged altercation – between Fleetwood boss Joey Barton and Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel – took place on Saturday, April 13 after the South Yorkshire club’s 4-2 victory over 10-man Fleetwood Town.

South Yorkshire Police said the arrested man remained in custody but enquiries were ongoing and reiterated their appeal for witnesses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have any mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred."