Man appears in court over crash near Sheffield which killed two cleaners

Daniel Young appeared before Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Friday August 13 and spoke only to confirm his identity during the brief hearing.

The 24-year-old is accused of causing the deaths of two women, Margaret Collier, aged 59, and 63 year old Caroline Ball, on October 7 last year on the A6135 road which runs between Renishaw and Eckington, near Sheffield.

The women - who have been described as “best friends” - were both pronounced dead at the scene of the early morning crash.

Chesterfield Court

Prosecutor in the case, Callum Morris, described how on the morning of the two friends’ sad deaths another car “overtook vehicles on a bend into an oncoming vehicle with two ladies in the vehicle”.

Describing the case as “very sad”, Mr Morris also added that both the women were now “deceased as a result of the head-on collision”.

Young, of Drury Lane, Coal Aston, Dronfield, appeared in court facing two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

During Friday morning’s hearing he entered no pleas to the court.

Sending the case to be heard at Derby Crown Court, District Judge Andrew Davison told Young: “These charges must only be dealt with at the crown court.”

Young was granted unconditional bail by the judge and he was told that he would be expected to enter a plea at his next court hearing.