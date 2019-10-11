Man appears at court accused of brandishing weapons including meat cleaver at Sheffield medical centre
A 45-year-old man has appeared at court accused of brandishing weapons including a meat cleaver at a Sheffield medical centre.
Mark Anthony White, of Watch Street, Woodhouse was brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with two offences of possessing a knife, blade or sharp, pointed article in a public place.
The incident took place at the Woodhouse Medical Centre on September 26 this year, when White, aged 46, is alleged to have been in possession of a meat cleaver and a yellow handle with a spike.
The case was adjourned until Thursday, October 24.
White was released on unconditional bail until then.