Man appears at court accused of brandishing weapons including meat cleaver at Sheffield medical centre

A 45-year-old man has appeared at court accused of brandishing weapons including a meat cleaver at a Sheffield medical centre.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 11th October 2019, 16:36 pm
Updated Friday, 11th October 2019, 16:36 pm
White was brought before Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday

Mark Anthony White, of Watch Street, Woodhouse was brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with two offences of possessing a knife, blade or sharp, pointed article in a public place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The incident took place at the Woodhouse Medical Centre on September 26 this year, when White, aged 46, is alleged to have been in possession of a meat cleaver and a yellow handle with a spike.

The case was adjourned until Thursday, October 24.

White was released on unconditional bail until then.