Man and woman quizzed in Sheffield after Border Force drug bust at UK ports
The seizure of drugs in a Border Force operation at UK ports resulted in a police raid in Sheffield.
On Thursday (October 9), South Yorkshire Police raided a property in High Green following the seizure of drugs by Border Force officers at UK ports.
South Yorkshire Police said that following the police raid in Sheffield, a man and woman were interviewed under caution on suspicion of importation of drugs, possession of Class A and Class B drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Both have been released under investigation whilst the investigation continues.