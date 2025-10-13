Man and woman quizzed in Sheffield after Border Force drug bust at UK ports

The seizure of drugs in a Border Force operation at UK ports resulted in a police raid in Sheffield.

On Thursday (October 9), South Yorkshire Police raided a property in High Green following the seizure of drugs by Border Force officers at UK ports.

Police executed a warrant in High Green after drugs were seized in a Border Force operation at UK portsplaceholder image
Police executed a warrant in High Green after drugs were seized in a Border Force operation at UK ports | SYP

South Yorkshire Police said that following the police raid in Sheffield, a man and woman were interviewed under caution on suspicion of importation of drugs, possession of Class A and Class B drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both have been released under investigation whilst the investigation continues.

