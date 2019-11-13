Man and woman due in court in Sheffield accused of murder
A man and woman are due in court today in Sheffield today accused of murder.
They were arrested after the death of a 26-year-old man at a house in Denman Street, Eastwood, on Sunday, November 10.
Emergency services were called to the property at around 9.30pm following reports that a 26-year-old man was seriously injured.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.
Dimitrijus Jakimovas, 32, and Indre Barysaite, 29, both of Denman Street, Rotherham, have been charged with murder and are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 800 of November 10.