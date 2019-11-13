They were arrested after the death of a 26-year-old man at a house in Denman Street, Eastwood, on Sunday, November 10.

Emergency services were called to the property at around 9.30pm following reports that a 26-year-old man was seriously injured.

A man was stabbed to death in Denman Street, Eastwood, last weekend.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Dimitrijus Jakimovas, 32, and Indre Barysaite, 29, both of Denman Street, Rotherham, have been charged with murder and are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.