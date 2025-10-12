Man allegedly threatened to kill another in 'racially aggravated' incident at a pub in Woodhouse, Sheffield
On Monday, October 6, officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Woodhouse following reports of an incident at a pub.
The 40-year-old, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse,, was charged with two counts of making threats to kill, using threatening, abusive or insulting words with intent to cause fear of violence, and causing racially or religiously aggravated fear of violence.
He also stands accused of one count of threats to damage or destroy property.
He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 8 and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at Sheffield Crown Court next month.