Man allegedly threatened to kill another in 'racially aggravated' incident at a pub in Woodhouse, Sheffield

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 08:16 BST
A man has been charged with threatening to kill another man during a disturbance at a Sheffield pub.

On Monday, October 6, officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Woodhouse following reports of an incident at a pub.

South Yorkshire Police were called to an incident in Woodhouse in which a man allegedly threatened to kill another.placeholder image
South Yorkshire Police were called to an incident in Woodhouse in which a man allegedly threatened to kill another. | NW

There they arrested Stuart Bland, who has since been charged with a number of offences.

The 40-year-old, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse,, was charged with two counts of making threats to kill, using threatening, abusive or insulting words with intent to cause fear of violence, and causing racially or religiously aggravated fear of violence.

He also stands accused of one count of threats to damage or destroy property.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 8 and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at Sheffield Crown Court next month.

