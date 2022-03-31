Man allegedly threatened couple who told him off for urinating up a wall in Sheffield

Police are searching for a man who allegedly verbally abused a couple who told him off for peeing up a wall.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:40 pm

The couple were walking along Hillfoot Road in New Totley, Sheffield, at 9.15am on March 21.

It was here they saw a man urinating up a wall.

When they confronted him, he allegedly threatened them verbally.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an alleged incident on Hillfoot Road in New Totley, Sheffield. You can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 815 of March 21

Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the alleged offence. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 815 of March 21.

