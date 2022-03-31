The couple were walking along Hillfoot Road in New Totley, Sheffield, at 9.15am on March 21.

It was here they saw a man urinating up a wall.

When they confronted him, he allegedly threatened them verbally.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an alleged incident on Hillfoot Road in New Totley, Sheffield. You can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 815 of March 21