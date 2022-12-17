Man allegedly punched and racially abused by stranger prompting South Yorkshire Police to launch hate crime probe

A hate crime investigation has been launched after a man was allegedly punched by a stranger, who went on to make racist remarks.

The incident took place at around 5.35pm on Thursday, September 29, when it is reported that a 27-year-old man was approached in Dinnington Interchange in Dinnington, Rotherham, by a man he did not know.

Launching a public appeal today (Saturday, December 17) a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “This man is believed to have asked the 27-year-old for money and his phone, before punching him and making racist remarks.

“The assault is being investigated as a hate crime and officers believe this man holds important information. Do you recognise him?”

Do you recognise this man? Police believe he may hold vital information about a incident at Dinnington Interchange in which a man was allegedly assaulted and racially abused

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force using online live chat, their online portal or by calling them on 101. Members of the public are asked to quote incident number 766 of September 29, 2022 when they get in touch. Access their online portal here.