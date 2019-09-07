Man airlifted to hospital after Sheffield assault

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was assaulted on a Sheffield street.

By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 15:22

The man – who is in his 50s – was found on Sunny Bank in Broomhall at around 5pm yesterday with what officers described as a ‘puncture wound’.

The air ambulance was called to take the victim to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

The air ambulance over Broomhall in Sheffield (photo: Basit).

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Sunny Bank in the Broomhall area of Sheffield at around 5pm yesterday (6 September) after reports of an assault.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with a puncture wound, his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Enquiries are continuing. If anyone saw what happened, please contact 101 quoting incident number 589 of 6 September.

Sunny Bank, Broomhall (photo: Google).