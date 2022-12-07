Detectives have announced they have charged a 23-year-old man with assault, sexual assault and attempted rape after the elderly woman was reported as being assaulted in Firth Park on Sunday. The victim of the alleged attack was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement tonight that Saed Mohamed, of The Oval, Firth Park, has today been charged with attempted rape, Section 18 assault and sexual assault. He was also charged over an alleged Section 39 common assault following an earlier incident in Sheffield city centre.He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield magistrates' tomorrow (December 8).Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Welsh said anyone with information which may help the investigation should call 101, or contact police online at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.