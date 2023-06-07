News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple

Man admits killing four members of Doncaster family including little girl, aged 15 months

A man has admitted killing four members of the same Doncaster family just a few months after they moved from South Yorkshire to Ireland.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:21 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST

Daniel Sebastian Allen, aged 32, killed 45-year-old Denise Gossett; her son Roman, 16, her daughter Sabrina, 19, and Sabrina's 15-month-old daughter Morgana.

They all died in a house fire on February 27, 2018, at their home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allen, of Doon Road, Derrylin, appeared in Craigavon Crown Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to the murder of Roman and Sabrina Gossett, as well as Sabrina's infant daughter Morgana Quinn.

Most Popular
Morgana Quinn, aged 15 months, died in a horror blazeMorgana Quinn, aged 15 months, died in a horror blaze
Morgana Quinn, aged 15 months, died in a horror blaze

Allen also pleaded guilty to arson and, relating to the death of Denise Gossett, he admitted manslaughter “by reason of suicide pact”.

Allen was sentenced to life imprisonment, and will appear again in court in mid-September to find out the minimum number of years he must serve behind bars before he can be considered for release.

Appearing in the dock wearing a checked shirt, accompanied by officers, Allen read his pleas from a sheet of paper held by an official.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He did not react when the judge, Mr Justice O'Hara, delivered a life sentence.

Roman GossettRoman Gossett
Roman Gossett

The judge thanked the jury members who had been sworn in on Monday for their time, adding that he wanted them to be there for Allen's plea so they understood why the case would not be proceeding as planned.

Defence barrister Frank O'Donoghue said his client understood the charges against him, with prosecution barrister David McDowell saying he was satisfied with the new arraignment conditions.

Allen had previously been set to contest the charges of murder on the grounds he claimed had been involved in a suicide pact with both Denise and Sabrina Gossett, and had no part in the death of the younger two victims.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On these grounds, Allen previously pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, and not guilty to murder and not guilty to one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Denise GossettDenise Gossett
Denise Gossett

Allen has been in custody since 2018.

During a court session in early 2022 the defence team concluded that Allen's mental-health assessment did not provide evidence of diminished responsibility.

Sabrina GossettSabrina Gossett
Sabrina Gossett