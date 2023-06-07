A man has admitted killing four members of the same Doncaster family just a few months after they moved from South Yorkshire to Ireland.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, aged 32, killed 45-year-old Denise Gossett; her son Roman, 16, her daughter Sabrina, 19, and Sabrina's 15-month-old daughter Morgana.

They all died in a house fire on February 27, 2018, at their home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

Allen, of Doon Road, Derrylin, appeared in Craigavon Crown Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to the murder of Roman and Sabrina Gossett, as well as Sabrina's infant daughter Morgana Quinn.

Morgana Quinn, aged 15 months, died in a horror blaze

Allen also pleaded guilty to arson and, relating to the death of Denise Gossett, he admitted manslaughter “by reason of suicide pact”.

Allen was sentenced to life imprisonment, and will appear again in court in mid-September to find out the minimum number of years he must serve behind bars before he can be considered for release.

Appearing in the dock wearing a checked shirt, accompanied by officers, Allen read his pleas from a sheet of paper held by an official.

He did not react when the judge, Mr Justice O'Hara, delivered a life sentence.

Roman Gossett

The judge thanked the jury members who had been sworn in on Monday for their time, adding that he wanted them to be there for Allen's plea so they understood why the case would not be proceeding as planned.

Defence barrister Frank O'Donoghue said his client understood the charges against him, with prosecution barrister David McDowell saying he was satisfied with the new arraignment conditions.

Allen had previously been set to contest the charges of murder on the grounds he claimed had been involved in a suicide pact with both Denise and Sabrina Gossett, and had no part in the death of the younger two victims.

On these grounds, Allen previously pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, and not guilty to murder and not guilty to one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Denise Gossett

Allen has been in custody since 2018.

During a court session in early 2022 the defence team concluded that Allen's mental-health assessment did not provide evidence of diminished responsibility.