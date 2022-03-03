Man appears at court in Sheffield accused of sexually assaulting and choking elderly woman
A man has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with the sexual assault of a woman in her 70s.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:57 am
Monjur Khan was brought before the court on Wednesday, March 2 to face charges of sexual assault; attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.
The alleged offences were committed on Saturday, February 26 this year.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, with the next hearing date set for March 30 this year.
Khan, 30, of Doncaster Road, East Dene, Rotherham was remanded into custody.