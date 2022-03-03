Khan made his first appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on March 2 this year

Monjur Khan was brought before the court on Wednesday, March 2 to face charges of sexual assault; attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The alleged offences were committed on Saturday, February 26 this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, with the next hearing date set for March 30 this year.