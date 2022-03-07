Damien Bendall, aged 31, was due at Derby Crown Court last month but the hearing was pushed back to Wednesday, March 9 due to a delay in the completion of a report needed for the case.

Bendall is charged with four murders altogether.

Damien Bendall, who is charged with four murders and one rape after four people were found dead at a home in Killamarsh, is due to enter his pleas at Derby Crown Court on March 9 (picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

The bodies of Terri Harris, 35 and her two children, John Paul Bennett, 13 and Lacey Bennett, 11, were found in a house in Chandos Crescent, Killmarsh, Derbyshire, last September along with the body of Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, 11.

Connie had been on a sleepover at Lacey’s Killamarsh home when she died.

The three children all attended Outwood Academy in Stradbroke, Sheffield.

Before that they were all primary school pupils in Woodhouse, where John Paul and Lacey used to live before moving to Killamarsh.