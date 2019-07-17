Man accused of murdering the baby of a Derbyshire woman is due to appear at a crown court trial
A man accused of murdering the baby of a Derbyshire woman is due to go to a crown court trial.
By Jon Cooper
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 10:50
The child died in February 2014, aged 22-months, after becoming ill at home in Hull.
Jonathan Garner, 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, west Hull, who is the ex-partner of the child’s mother, has been charged with murder and failing to protect the baby.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The case was considered at Hull crown court on July 12 and a trial is expected to be heard from October 2.