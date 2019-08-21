Man accused of murdering PCSO due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court

A man accused of murdering his partner – police community support officer Carole Forth – is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 15:39

Edward Scott has been charged with the murder of the 56-year-old officer at a property in Woodhall Street, Hull, on December 23 last year.

Sheffield Crown Court

Scott, aged 62, of Woodhall Street, Hull, appeared before Hull Crown Court today and the case has now been committed to Sheffield Crown Court on September 24.