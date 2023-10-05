Upperthorpe crime: Man in his 60s found beaten unconscious with severe injuries in Sheffield
He was last seen on CCTV at around 2.30am - then was found unconscious by a member of the public four hours later.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are appealing for help after a man in his 60s was found beaten unconscious in Sheffield.
The man was discovered by a member of the public at around 7am on Saturday, September 30 on Martin Street in the Upperthorpe area. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.
Now, officers are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information about what happened, to come forward.
Detective Constable Kevin Sibley, investigating, said: "We know the victim left the city centre and was captured on CCTV walking towards the University Square roundabout at 2.29am that morning.
"We would like to speak to anyone who was out in that area at that time and may have seen anything to please contact us. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that area at that time.
"If you have witnessed anything suspicious or remember seeing this man, or have any footage, please could you make contact with us on 101 and quote investigation number 14/175278/23."
If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/1557/22. Alternatively, you can email [email protected].
You can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.