Detectives are appealing for help after a man in his 60s was found beaten unconscious in Sheffield.

The man was discovered by a member of the public at around 7am on Saturday, September 30 on Martin Street in the Upperthorpe area. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.

The man pictured, who is in his 60s, was spotted on CCTV walking towards University Square roundabout at 2.29am. He was found beaten unconscious at 7am on Martin Street, Upperthorpe.

Now, officers are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information about what happened, to come forward.

Detective Constable Kevin Sibley, investigating, said: "We know the victim left the city centre and was captured on CCTV walking towards the University Square roundabout at 2.29am that morning.

"We would like to speak to anyone who was out in that area at that time and may have seen anything to please contact us. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that area at that time.

"If you have witnessed anything suspicious or remember seeing this man, or have any footage, please could you make contact with us on 101 and quote investigation number 14/175278/23."

