Man, 57, arrested after Class A drugs found as police swoop on car in Sheffield street
A 57-year-old man has been arrested in Sheffield after police found class A drugs in his car.
Officers swooped on the car in Southey Hill earlier today and arrested the man at the scene.
Revealing the arrest on Twitter, Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “On this occasion our suspicions were raised following which PC's Bly & Morfitt had cause to stop the target vehicle and search both vehicle and driver.
“Class A drugs were subsequently found and a 57 year old male detained.”