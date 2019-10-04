Man, 57, arrested after Class A drugs found as police swoop on car in Sheffield street

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in Sheffield after police found class A drugs in his car.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:54 pm
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:54 pm

Officers swooped on the car in Southey Hill earlier today and arrested the man at the scene.

Revealing the arrest on Twitter, Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “On this occasion our suspicions were raised following which PC's Bly & Morfitt had cause to stop the target vehicle and search both vehicle and driver.

Police swooped on the car in Southey Hill.

“Class A drugs were subsequently found and a 57 year old male detained.”