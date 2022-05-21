Man, 50, left fighting for life after motorcycle collided with car in Rotherham

On May 20, officers attended Fenton Road following a collision between a green Kawasaki ZX motorcycle and a white Ford Transit flatbed car.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 50-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said its Roads Policing Officers are now appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage and information following the collision.
The police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, has dash cam-footage of the vehicles or any information that can assist with their enquiries.
“If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 208 of 20 May 2022.”
Dash-cam footage can be sent via email to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.