Man, 46, charged after woman assaulted in Doncaster
A 46-year-old man has been charged after a woman was found seriously injured at a home in Doncaster.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 20:03 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 20:03 pm
Emergency services were called to Hazel Avenue in Auckley at around 1.45am yesterday, Wednesday, October 16, following reports a woman had been assaulted.
The woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.
Police today said Mark O’Flanagan, of Fir Tree Avenue, Auckley had been charged with wounding with intent and remanded in custody to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday, October 18.