Man, 41, arrested over 'video of racist incident' on train from London to Sheffield

By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 05:00 BST
A man has been arrested over a 'video of racist incident' filmed onboard a train from London to Sheffield, police have confirmed.

A video was shared online this week on X, formerly known as Twitter, of an argument in the carriageway of a train. Some of the comments made during the exchange are now being looked at.

It has since been deleted.

In a statement today (February 13), British Transport Police confirmed a man in Nottingham had been arrested and bailed.

The force said in a statement: “Officers were made aware of a video circulating on X of a racist incident on board a train from London to Sheffield.

“A 41-year-old man from Nottinghamshire was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence on Tuesday (February 11) and bailed pending further investigation.

“Officers are appealing for any witnesses to contact them using reference 93 of February 10 by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”

