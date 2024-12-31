Man, 37, suffers 'life-altering' injuries in collision with car in Rotherham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 37-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision with a black Mini Paceman travelling along Fitzwilliam Road towards Doncaster at around 6.20pm yesterday.
The injured man was taken to hospital and a police probe into the circumstances surrounding the collision was launched.
The driver of the car involved - a 35-year-old woman - stopped at the scene.
Officers investigating want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We are investigating following a road traffic collision in Rotherham.
“Yesterday (Monday, December 30) at 6.21pm, we responded to reports of a road traffic collision at Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham.
“It is reported that a black Mini Paceman travelling along Fitzwilliam Road towards Doncaster was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a 37-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-altering.
“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, to come forward.
“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.
“Please quote incident number 727 of 30 December 2024 when you get in touch. You can contact us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime
“Please submit CCTV and dashcam footage via our appeal portal here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-rotherham-collision
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”